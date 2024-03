A crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles is causing a traffic backup in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

3 Vehicle Accident Causes Traffic Backup In SE Oklahoma City

The crash is on Sooner Road near Southeast 29th Street.

The bus is from Mid Del Public Schools, but there weren't any students on it at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.