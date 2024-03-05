Dogs Rescued, Trained By Inmates In "Pen Pals" Program

In the “Pen Pals” program, dogs stay with two inmates, living with them and learning obedience and house training.

By: News 9

Nearly a dozen dogs have been through a unique training program that works to help shelter dogs, along with inmates at the Allen Gamble Correctional Center.

In the “Pen Pals” program, dogs stay with two inmates, living with them and learning obedience and house training. The inmates share responsibilities while taking care of and training the dogs.

“We are a win-win situation,” said Jonathon Cox with Buckaroos 360 Dog Care. “We are finding homes for the dogs and helping the inmates.”

This is a 10-week long program for the dogs, and inmates receive new dogs after the graduation of the newly trained pup.

“And the greatest thing is, the dogs don’t only become rescues,” Cox said. “Some of the dogs have become service dogs, helping people with disabilities. Nursing homes, sometimes they go to special needs homes.”

According to Oklahoma Corrections, the program helps inmates just as much as the dogs. They say inmates become more patient, empathetic and learn the value of community service.

The "Pen Pals" program has been active for over 20 years. According to Oklahoma Corrections, they have rescued and trained more than a thousand dogs.