Rollover Crash Blocking Lanes Of Rockwell Ave In NW Oklahoma City

A rollover crash is blocking several lanes of traffic near Rockwell Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street in Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, March 5th 2024, 1:13 pm

By: News 9


A rollover crash is blocking several lanes of traffic in a northwest Oklahoma City intersection.

Two lanes of northbound Rockwell Avenue are blocked by emergency vehicles as crews work to clear the scene near Northwest 63rd Street.

The crash involved three cars, one person was loaded into an ambulance but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
