'Let's Grow Through This:' Nonprofit Coffee Shop Responds To Backlash From Deer Creek Fundraiser

The director of Not Your Average Joe coffee shop joined News 9 in the studio to discuss the recent backlash they have received after being the beneficiary of a controversial Deer Creek High School fundraiser.

Controversy at Deer Creek High School is getting national attention after a viral video shows students licking peanut butter off the feet of other students, and backlash is affecting a local charity that employs people with special needs.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters called the video disgusting and said the state education department is launching an investigation.

In a statement, Deer Creek Public Schools said they "Failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community."

District leaders aren't the only ones feeling the backlash, though.

The director of Not Your Average Joe coffee shop, Tim Herbel, told News 9 he and his employees are caught up in the middle of this because they are the recipients of the fundraising dollars.

Not Your Average Joe is a nonprofit coffee shop that employs students and adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities across Oklahoma.

Herbel said the coffee shop was not present for the event, but the backlash they have received has been awful, including threats of violence online and over the phone.

“The coffee shop received phone calls telling the employees, if you hang up on me, I'll kill you,” Herbel said. “We've had people giving negative reviews online that have never been to our stores, calling us pedophiles.”

Herbel said they have had to increase the policing presence and every threatening message has been reported to police.

“We're going to do everything to maintain the physical, emotional safety of our employees that's that's tantamount,” Herbel said.

Herbel said while the response has not been great for them, they do not hold animosity towards Deer Creek and hope this can be used as a learning experience.

“The purpose of education is not to get 100s on exams; you don't learn from getting all the answers, right? You learn when you make a mistake, Herbel said. “Let's grow through this.”

The money raised from the fundraiser will benefit their operations across the state and help build more coffee shops and employ more people.

Herbel said he wants to focus on the positive impacts of the fundraiser.

“The attention is being taken off of the kid's efforts that they did all year, not just one week, not just one game. But all year,” Herbel said. “They've been working hard to raise this money.”

He said the best way to support the business is to visit in person or online, donate, or simply share positivity.

“We're not just a great mission. We've got great coffee,” Herbel said.

Not Your Average Joe has locations in Broken Arrow, Norman, Choctaw, and Oklahoma City in Midtown, Downtown, and Northwest OKC.

