By: News 9

A man charged after a 2023 shootout at an Oklahoma City bar will spend 5 years in prison, court records say.

Ryan Floyd pled guilty to five charges on Monday, including accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Floyd was one of ten people arrested after the shooting left three dead and three others injured.