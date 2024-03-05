Metro Contractor Accused Of Bilking Edmond Couple Out Of $42,266

A metro contractor was charged with fraud after investigators say he allegedly bilked an Edmond couple out of more than $40,000.

One of the victims told News 9 that she paid to have her home remodeled and was left with a mess.

According to court filings, a woman who did not want to be identified, entered into a contract with Compass Construction in March of 2023. One year later she said her home remains a construction zone. “We have locked it up and it's sitting there. No one is living in it it’s not livable,” said the Edmond resident.

In March 2023, the woman said she and her husband were looking forward to updating their home. “I wanted new ceilings, new floors, a new bathroom, paint, basically was it,” said the woman.

After scouring the internet she said they settled on Compass Construction. She said owner Brandon Desylva began work immediately. “He taped up my light fixtures, and taped up my kitchen,” said the woman.

However, the woman says as months went by, progress slowed and the excuses rolled in. “It was always like I don’t have a team, I’m trying to get someone hired, a constant excuse all the time,” said the woman.

She says several payment installments later, including an additional $3,790 to remove a fallen tree in their yard, work on her home came to a grinding halt. “The tree was huge, it covered my entire backyard and killed all my grass,” said the woman.

She says Desylva ghosted her calls, then packed up his tools. “I said well I see that you’ve come and got your tools, so I assume you think the project is finished when it’s hardly begun,” said the woman.

She says she received one last text from Desylva's phone, sent from a person who claimed to be his wife. “He’s got a brain tumor and that’s why he has not been able to finish anything,” said the woman.

A claim police say was a lie. The woman said she partly blamed herself for being so trusting. She recommends others do their due diligence and ask for multiple references. News 9 reached out to Compass Construction but did not hear back.