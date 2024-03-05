1 Shot In SW Oklahoma City, Man Charged With Assault

One person was shot in SW OKC Monday night, according to police.

By: News 9

Police took a suspect into custody after a woman was shot in southwest Oklahoma City Monday night, according to Oklahoma City police.

Daniel Deakins was arrested at the scene, police say. Deakins has been booked into the Canadian County Jail on assault and battery complaints.

Police confirmed that the person was shot near Fairfax Lane and Edinburg Drive near Yukon, and was transported to a local hospital. The woman is expected to recover, police say.

"It looks like it was some sort of dispute between neighbors. One of those neighbors produced a gun and shot the other one," Lt. Jeff Cooper with OCPD said.

