2 Arrested In Deadly NE OKC Hotel Shooting

By: News 9

Police arrested two people in connection to a deadly northeastern Oklahoma City shooting Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting at a hotel near Northeast 23rd Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a shooting victim, Cherri Brooks in one of the rooms, police confirmed.

Edmond Police Department took two suspects into custody, Zavaire Swain and a juvenile. Police arrested both on suspicion of murder in the first degree.

OCPD stated that Brooks was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

OCPD said an altercation occurred, and someone shot the woman twice, once in the chest and once in the abdomen.

According to OCPD, the shooter and anyone else at the scene, then fled.

Officers put out information on the suspect's vehicle, and later, their car was spotted in Edmond.

Zaviare Swain was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, and the juvenile was booked into the Berry House (Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center).