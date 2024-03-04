A viewer is asking who they should see about prostate issues. Doctor Lacy Anderson says to start with your primary care doctor.

What To Do If You're Concerned About Your Prostate

An enlarged prostate is a very common problem in men. The prostate gland sits right below the bladder in men and if it gets enlarged it can cause several symptoms. It can cause you to get up several times a night to urinate, which can affect your sleep. It can cause difficulty or hesitancy when starting to urinate. It can also cause a weaker urine stream than normal.

There are several medications available which can help with these symptoms and your primary care doctor can prescribe them.

They can also order some blood work to check a PSA, which is a marker for prostate cancer.

If you have tried and failed medication to help with your symptoms, or if your PSA is extremely high, you should see a urologist. A urologist can do further testing and may be able to offer more aggressive treatments.

There are less invasive procedures available now than in the past including laser treatments. Be sure and talk to your doctor about this as well as treatment options.