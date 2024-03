Jessica Jones, a vice president with BOK Financial Advisors, discussed emergency funds, long term goals, paying down debts and retirement.

By: News 9

What To Do With Your Tax Returns

Tax season is here and tax returns are due soon. News 9 spoke with a tax expert about what you can do with your return or bonus.

