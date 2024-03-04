Garfield Co. Judge Indicted After Texas Road Rage Shooting

Garfield County Judge Brian Lovell is facing 8 felony counts related to a 2023 road rage shooting after being indicted in a Texas courtroom on Friday.

By: News 9

A Garfield County judge is facing 8 felony counts after being indicted in a Texas courtroom on Friday following a road rage shooting.

Judge Brian Lovell was arrested in 2023 after investigators say he shot at another driver after they cut him off.

RELATED: Garfield Co. Judge Possibly Linked To 2 Shootings, Police Say

Court documents say after shooting, Lovell rammed his SUV into the back of the other vehicle several times.

Garfield County officials said November, 2023, that Lovell was not currently handling any cases.

Lovell is due back in court March 19th.