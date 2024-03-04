Man Accused Of First-Degree Murder After Deadly Argument

One person has been arrested after a man was killed after an argument escalated to gunfire in north Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

-

A fight on Saturday between roommates turned deadly in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said one man died and another man was arrested at the scene of the deadly shooting.

Investigators brought the murder suspect to headquarters to interview. According to court papers, 31-year-old Allen Dudley told investigators the victim disrespected him more than once and he was fed up, so he shot the victim in the living room. Police arrested Dudley on a first-degree murder complaint.

Dudley lived with his brother and the victim, identified as 53-year-old Dwayne White, at an apartment near Britton Road and Rockwell Avenue.

Police said an argument between Dudley and White turned heated early Saturday morning. Two 911 calls were made. The first one was from Dudley reporting a rape and 17 minutes later a roommate reported a shooting.

“When officers arrived there,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Found one person deceased inside an apartment.”

Police said there were two witnesses who were interviewed by investigators. According to court documents, one witness told police Dudley was slamming doors, instigating a fight with the victim who was sleeping in the living room.

“At some point one of the persons shot the other,” said Quirk.

The witness reported that White was shot in the back and Dudley continued firing as he walked toward the victim, firing one last shot as he stood over the victim. Police believe the victim was unarmed.

The shooting suspect told investigators the victim had threatened him with a gun before and the two had several arguments.

One of the witnesses reported hearing five gunshots. Police found one live round and four spent shell casings at the scene, along with the gun allegedly used in the shooting.