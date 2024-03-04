Paul Ryan, Former House Speaker, To Present 'State Of American Politics' At OU

The University of Oklahoma will be hosting Paul Ryan, the former US House Speaker, at the Presidential Speakers Series dinner on March 27.

By: News 9

-

The University of Oklahoma will be hosting former US House Speaker Paul Ryan, who will be presenting “The State of American Politics” on the Norman campus in late March.

Ryan served as the 54th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, and before that, ran alongside now Sen. Mitt Romney as his vice presidential candidate in the 2012 presidential election.

According to the university, “The State of American Politics” will be a part of the 2024 Presidential Speakers Series dinner at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The Presidential Speakers Series hosts conversations between OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and nationally renowned guest speakers to foster constructive and enlightening dialogue on some of the most pressing issues facing American society today.

“As a distinguished leader with a wealth of experience at the highest echelons of government, Speaker Ryan brings a unique perspective that will undoubtedly enrich our understanding of today’s political landscape,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said. “Exploring the challenges and opportunities facing our nation, alongside recognizing democracy’s vital role in society, are essential to our collective future and embody our academic mission. It is an honor to host esteemed guests like Speaker Ryan as part of our Presidential Speakers Series, further elevating the caliber of learning opportunities available to our university community.”

The university said limited seating is available for reservation by OU students, faculty, staff and alumni, with overflow seating available to the public.

For more information, the university said to email universityevents@ou.edu or call (405) 325-1701.