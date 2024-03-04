Norman Bakery Owner Thanking Community As Business Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

Despite several small businesses shutting their doors in Norman, the owner of Byrdie's Bakery said they are celebrating its one-year anniversary.

The owner of a Norman bakery is thanking the local community and their workers for helping them achieve their dream.

“We try to do everything that we can," bakery owner Nikki Griggs said. "We try to advertise, we take things to different businesses constantly.”

Griggs said she grew up working in her mother’s bakery in Oklahoma City, Raspberries N' Cream, which is where a lot of her inspiration came from.

Byrdie's Bakery offers fresh baked goods, their signature “ribbon cake” and also gourmet grab-and-go lunches. The bakery also has a unique home décor section, which Griggs said is a perfect fit for the Norman atmosphere.

Griggs also said the bakery wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t for help from her team.

“It’s been crazy, we use to have a couple tables for lunch and now our tables are full," Byrdie's Bakery employee Allie Kuker said.

Thanking the community, employees say their success is from taking care of one another.

"Being here on main street, we are a community," Cynthia Gooch said. "Everyone here takes care of each other.”

Griggs said she plans to open up a second store sometime in the future.