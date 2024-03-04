1 Woman Dead After NE Oklahoma City Hotel Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a woman was shot and killed in her room at a hotel in northwestern Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

By: News 9

-

One person is dead after being shot at a hotel Monday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a woman was in her room at a hotel near Northeast 23rd Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when an unknown number of people came to the room.

OCPD said an altercation occurred, and someone shot the woman twice, once in the chest and once in the abdomen.

According to OCPD, the shooter, and anyone else at the scene, then fled.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery but did not survive.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide; there have been no arrests so far, according to police.