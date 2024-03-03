A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

By: News 9

Stabbing Sends 1 To Hospital In NW Oklahoma City, Suspect In Custody

A spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department said an argument at a homeless shelter led to the stabbing.

It happened near NW 4th Street and North Indiana Avenue, police say.

The victim was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

Police confirmed the suspect is in custody.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.