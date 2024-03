Police say the man pulled over and the hot parts of the car caught the dry grass on fire.

By: News 9

A man died after his car caught fire in southwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police.

Police say the man pulled over and the hot parts of the car caught the dry grass on fire. According to police, the man was overwhelmed by the flames and died.

The scene is near Newcastle Road and South Rockwell Avenue.

