Choctaw Church Pop-Up Shop Provides Free Prom Dresses For Students

Prom season is around the corner and some teachers are stepping up to help students find the perfect prom dress purely through donations.

By: News 9

Event organizers said the pop-up shop is helping Choctaw's students prepare for the big night.

This weekend, students will have the opportunity to shop and find their perfect prom dress teachers turn First Baptist Church into a store with hundreds of dresses and accessories to choose from.

The best part is that families won’t have to spend a penny.

There are a lot of things to consider when finding the perfect prom dress.

You have to find the right size, the right color, and a dress that makes you stand out.

"There were like five or six that I really had my eyes set on but then I found the perfect one," said student Ally Goodman.

One thing students won’t have to consider this year is the cost.

Elementary school teachers Ashley Graham and Lindsey Hartman teamed up to organize a prom closet where at First Baptist Church in Choctaw.

High school and middle school students are welcome to shop for a free dress, free of charge.

“We really wouldn’t be able to do this without all the women and girls who gave us their dresses for free," Graham said. "They cost around $300-400."

This is Ally Goodman’s second prom, and she says this experience at the event beats going to a dress shop.

"It's a great experience overall because you get the dress for free and you get to see all of these other women cheering you on," Goodman said.

The event takes place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside the activities building at First Baptist Church in Choctaw.

Graham and Hartman say they hope to make this an annual event and are always accepting donations.