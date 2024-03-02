Ragan Smith Earns Perfect 10 On Beam As Sooners Soar To Top 10 Victory Over Michigan

In front of 8,875 fans – the third highest in program history – the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team won a top-10 battle with No. 7 Michigan, 198.650-197.325.

In front of 8,875 fans – the third highest in program history – the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team won a top-10 battle with No. 7 Michigan, 198.650-197.325. The 198.650 is the second-highest mark in program history, fifth highest in NCAA history and just .025 off the program record set on Feb. 23.

The Sooners tied their program record score on beam with a 49.800 for the second straight week as senior Ragan Smith earned her third-straight perfect 10. Smith is now the solo program record holder with eight career perfect scores on beam and is the first Sooner to post back-to-back-to-back perfect scores on any event.

"It felt great, it felt like last week," Smith said. "I feel like I know when I do my best routine and when I hit the landing, I see the crowd and that feeling never goes away. The feeling when KJ gives me the biggest hug, and my teammates as well. I feel like I'm so supported, and they have my back no matter what."

Smith's perfect 10 gave her the event title on beam as the Sooners swept at least a share of every event title. Senior Katherine LeVasseur won vault and bars with matching 9.975s and the all-around with a career-high 39.775. Junior Jordan Bowers took home the floor title with a 9.95.

Every OU all-around competitor recorded at least a 39.650 on the night. Sophomore Faith Torrez notched a 39.700 and Bowers posted a 39.675. Audrey Davis recorded a career-high tying 39.650.

The Sooners ended the first rotation with a narrow lead over the Wolverines, 49.525-49.500. Davis got things started with a 9.80 on her Yurchenko 1.5, followed by a career-high tying 9.925 from Torrez. In the No. 3 spot, freshman Keira Wells performed a beautiful 1.5 for a 9.9. In the No. 4 spot, Bowers added a 9.85. LeVasseur was nearly perfect with a gorgeous stuck Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.975. Anchoring was freshman Hannah Scheible with a 9.875.

Posting the second-highest mark of the season on bars with a 49.725, the Sooners pulled away with a 99.250-98.575 advantage at the halfway point. Junior Danielle Sievers got things off to a hot start with a season best 9.95. LeVasseur was nearly perfect again as she showed off perfect handstands and a stuck dismount for a 9.975. In the No. 3 spot, Torrez added a 9.9 on a beautiful routine, followed by a 9.9 from Ragan Smith. Davis was astounding as always, showing off incredible lines and a stuck dismount for a near-perfect 9.975. In the anchor spot, Bowers was strong and steady for a 9.925.

For the second week in a row, the Sooners tied the school record with a 49.800 to lead 149.050-148.000 after the third rotation. Davis led off with a career-high 9.975, sticking her dismount and displaying her stunning choreography. In the No. 2 spot, Wells added a 9.825. Bowers added a 9.950 in the No. 3 spot with a stuck dismount and a strong series. Torrez tied her career high with a 9.975 after a gorgeous routine and stuck gainer full dismount. In the No. 5 spot, LeVasseur added a 9.9 showing off her floaty series and strong leaps.

OU closed out the meet with a 49.600 on floor, their fifth-highest mark of the year on the event. Davis started off the rotation with a 9.9, followed by a 9.875 from Bell Johnson in the No. 2 spot. Smith added a 9.925 thanks to a strong opening double tuck. In the No. 4 spot, LeVasseur closed out her excellent night with a 9.925, followed by a 9.9 from Torrez after nailing her double layout opening pass. Bowers put the exclamation point on the meet with a 9.95 in the anchor position.

UP NEXT

The Sooners will head to Denton, Texas for a quad meet at Texas Woman's on Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. CT. The match will feature the host Pioneers along with Clemson and Penn.