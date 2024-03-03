Highway 9 Crash In Norman Under Investigation; Multiple Hospitalized

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Norman that sent several people to the hospital on Friday.

By: News 9

Norman Police said it's still investigating what happened on Highway 9 near 60th Street around 8 p.m.

Officers said multiple people were hospitalized but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The cause of the crash has not been determined and no names have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.