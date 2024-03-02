Mayor's Essay Contest Tasks Students With Conceptualizing A City Mascot

The Edmond mayor's essay contest is taking submissions in its 39th annual competition.

Friday, March 1st 2024, 8:22 pm

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

The prompt of this year's contest is "if the city of Edmond had a mascot, what would it be and what would it do?"

The competition is open to first through fifth graders in the city.

Students can submit their essays to the mayor's office or by emailing specialevents@edmondok.gov. The deadline is at 5 p.m. on March 14.

Winners will be announced on April 8.

