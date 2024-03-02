Jersey Mike's Month Of Giving Helping The Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma

March is packed with a lot of big events like Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, and of course March madness—but here at Jersey Mike’s, March is all about the month of giving.

“We look forward to this month all year long. I started thinking about it the day after every year, how can we beat what we just did yesterday?” said Jersey Mike’s manager Dani Mirich.

Every March for the past 14 years, the sub sandwich giant has been giving back.

“If they donate a dollar for instance, we are going to give them a dollar coupon for their next order so they will get their money back as soon as they choose to. If they donate three dollars, we are going to give them free chips and a drink, and if they donate seven dollars, we are going to give them a free sub,” Charlie Brown, Jersey Mike’s franchise owner, said.

It’s an opportunity for the company to live out what they truly believe.

“Our mission statement at Jersey Mike’s is to make a positive difference in someone else’s life,” Brown said.

This year they are once again raising money for the regional food bank of Oklahoma.

“I love it because it’s a partnership that allows the community to be a part of the solution,” Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, said.

This partnership has made a huge difference for Oklahoma families.

“Last year they raised $170,705. During this month of giving, I mean it blew it out of the water, it was the biggest year they’ve ever had,” said Dykstra.

“170 is a really big number. If Oklahomans come through with that number, I will be thrilled, but I would love to see 200,000,” Brown said.

Along with the month of giving, March 27th is the big day of giving.

“We donate 100% of sales for that day,” Mirich said. “It’s the best day of the year.”

“You get to have something yummy for yourself and you’re doing something good for someone else, and that’s what it’s all about,” Dykstra said.

Over the eleven-year partnership Jersey Mike’s has given $770,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which is equivalent to feeding 7,700 children for a year.

All eleven Jersey Mike’s restaurants are participating in the month of giving program. All money raised goes directly to help Oklahoma families.