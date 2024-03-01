Celebrity Co-Creates De-Escalation Police Training For Metro Citizens With Disabilities

A celebrity with Oklahoma City roots brought her star power to the metro to team up to provide de-escalation training for police and people with disabilities.

A celebrity with Oklahoma City roots brought her star power on Friday to the metro.

Tisha Campbell teamed up with her brother Stanley Campbell, a retired Oklahoma City police Lieutenant, to provide de-escalation training for police and people with disabilities.

The staff at Dale Rogers Training Center in northwest Oklahoma City welcomed Campbell with open arms. Campbell and her brother partnered with DRTC to offer the de-escalation training because the organization trains and employs citizens with disabilities.

She was best known for roles in TV sitcoms, but it was Campbell's role as mother that brought her back to Oklahoma City where she grew up.

“My son is actually on the spectrum,” said Tisha Campbell, actress. “He is 22 years old right now and I know what it’s like to have an adult child.”

Campbell toured the Dale Rogers Training Center to meet the people benefitting from a program she started with her brother called IDD Safe.

“To kind of remove some of the fears and anxiety associated with police encounters,” said Stanley Campbell, retired Oklahoma City police officer.

A program that teaches de-escalation training for people with disabilities and police.

“It stemmed from something that happened with my son actually,” said Campbell.

The training puts citizens like Latoya in real-life situations with officers.

“You have to talk to them and don’t be scared,” said Latoya, DRTC employee. “Just talk to them about what your problem is about and stuff like that.”

The first-of-its-kind training is only offered at DRTC. Campbell can now see the impact of the program.

“It’s so important to not only train civilians but it’s also important to give this knowledge to officers,” said Campbell.

Trainees are also given safety cards that can be kept on their car visors.

The card lets officers know they are interacting with someone with a disability.