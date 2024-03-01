Firefighter Recovers In Oklahoma City After Injury In Recent Wildfires

An Oklahoma firefighter who suffered a pelvic break in the recent outbreak of wildfires is recovering in Oklahoma City.

-

An Oklahoma firefighter injured in the recent wildfires is recovering in Oklahoma City.

Ronald Vasquez, 21, suffered a pelvic break after he was pinned between two fire trucks.

Alva Fire Chief Bryan Miller has kept in close contact with Vasquez and says his surgery on Thursday went well.

“The kid's spirit is high, he's doing good,” said Chief Bryan Miller, with the Alva Fire Department. “He's just the nicest kid you'd meet, big heart, always wants to help.”

Miller said that’s why Vasquez joined the Greenleaf Volunteer Fire Department. He was among the many firefighters battling wildfires in western Oklahoma this week.

“Every situation's different,” Chief Miller said. “Sometimes you get into some areas and some terrain that you're not used to; the visibility and the fire conditions make it very difficult sometimes.”

It was under these hazy conditions that the unexpected happened. Miller said the young firefighter was injured after a brush pumper fire truck hit a tanker truck.

“I was devastated, a kid going through a traumatic injury that way and you know we're wired to kind of handle those situations and everybody that was out there with that task force they reacted they did what needed to be done to take care of him,”

Vasquez was flown to OU Medical, where he's recovering. Miller said Vasquez wants to be a career firefighter and was going through the Woods County Firefighter I Academy, sponsored by the Oklahoma State Firefighter Association through OSU/OKC. Vasquez was scheduled to do his physical agility test on Saturday in hopes of joining the Alva Fire Department.

“We told him we were praying for him and hoped that he does really well and gets back really quick and come see me when he gets done,” Chief Miller said.

Vasquez still has weeks of recovery ahead of him here in Oklahoma City.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help with the expenses. If you would like to help, CLICK HERE: