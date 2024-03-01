Hansen's HR Lifts Sooners To Walk-Off Win On Opening Day For Love's Field

No. 1/1 Oklahoma opened Love's Field with wins over Miami (OH) and Liberty on Friday in Norman, earning its first two wins at the program's new home in front of an OU-record attendance of 4,450.

By: News 9, News On 6, Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

Graduate catcher Kinzie Hansen walked off Miami (OH) with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh in the stadium opener, earning Oklahoma a 9-7 slugfest win. A gem from graduate left-hander Kelly Maxwell helped the Sooners to an 8-0 run-rule win in the nightcap as she fanned seven and allowed just two hits to the Liberty lineup.

The Sooners extended their NCAA-record winning streak to 69 games with the two victories.

Alyssa Brito hit Oklahoma's first home run at Love's Field in the fifth inning of game one against Miami.

Tied entering the 6th inning, the Sooners scored fours to take the lead before Miami (Ohio) scored four more runs to tie it at 7-7.

