Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony At New Stadium Planned Before Start Of OU Softball Home Opener

The Sooners will get a chance to defend their new home field, the largest on-campus softball facility in the country, when they face Miami (OH) on Friday.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony At New Stadium Planned Before Start Of OU Softball Season Opener

-

As opening weekend for the undefeated and the three-time reigning national champion OU softball team arrives, crowds are set to gather Friday morning for a chance to see the team's new stadium in Norman.

The Sooners will get a chance to defend their new home field, the largest on-campus softball facility in the country, when they face the University of Miami (OH).

Fan capacity at the new stadium, Love's Field, is double what the old stadium could seat, with room for over 4,000 people, and something that will stand out to guests, an Oklahoma-shaped scoreboard.

For those who frequent OU sporting events, they are probably familiar with Mr. OU, the superfan who’s been to thousands of games.

Mr. OU, also known as Antonio Record, believes fans have waited for years to see these gates open.

"When they get in there, everything," Record said. "All the passion, you might even see people cry. People have been waiting for it. This is going to be one of the loudest softball stadiums that was ever built."

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled at 11 a.m., with first pitch against Miami at 2 p.m.

Since Friday is a double-header, the Sooners play again at 5 p.m., this time facing Liberty University.