Upcoming Conference Hosting Panel Of Contributors To Oklahoma Women's History Book

One of the main attractions at the upcoming Oklahoma Women's History Conference, authors behind a book detailing the work of women's activism in Oklahoma will be holding panels to discuss their work.

By: News 9

Organizers behind the Oklahoma Women's History Conference are preparing for the big event scheduled for the first weekend in March.

One of the main attractions, contributors behind the 2021 historical book This Land Is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s will be at the convention on a panel to discuss their work and writings.

Joining the News 9 team on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch are the book's co-editors, Patricia Loughlin and Sarah Janda, who will also be at the conference discussing the book.

Janda said the book's 13 authors, all women, wrote about individual women over the course of Oklahoma history, and discuss the ways these women worked to improve their communities from Oklahoma's fledgling beginnings to the modern day.

"We will be joined by six of our co-authors who wrote about different women in different periods of time," Janda said. "Then we take it in the second panel through modern women's activism, looking at a very, very diverse group of women and the kinds of ways that they've tried to change and improve the communities around themselves."

Another project Loughlin and Janda are working on, a new Oklahoma history textbook for high school students, which they said is expected to be out in 2025.

The conference will be at the Oklahoma History Center from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the book's authors will be available for a book signing between the two scheduled panels.