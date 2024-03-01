Shawnee Police said the department is investigating an abduction that took place in a restaurant parking lot Thursday evening.

Shawnee Police Investigating Possible Abduction, Asking Public For Assistance

Investigators are looking into an abduction that happened Thursday evening in Shawnee, police say.

Shawnee said the abduction happened at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in a restaurant parking lot near Interstate 40 and Kickapoo Street.

Investigators said a black car pulled up to the scene and what appeared to be a female attempted to get out of the car, but was pulled back inside as the car drove off.

Shawnee Police are asking anyone with information to call the department.