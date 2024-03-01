Shawnee Police Investigating Possible Abduction, Asking Public For Assistance

Friday, March 1st 2024, 6:36 am
Investigators are looking into an abduction that happened Thursday evening in Shawnee, police say.
Shawnee said the abduction happened at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in a restaurant parking lot near Interstate 40 and Kickapoo Street.
Investigators said a black car pulled up to the scene and what appeared to be a female attempted to get out of the car, but was pulled back inside as the car drove off.
Shawnee Police are asking anyone with information to call the department.
