Shawnee Police Investigating Possible Abduction, Asking Public For Assistance

Shawnee Police said the department is investigating an abduction that took place in a restaurant parking lot Thursday evening.

Friday, March 1st 2024, 6:36 am

By: News 9


SHAWNEE, Okla. -

Investigators are looking into an abduction that happened Thursday evening in Shawnee, police say.

Shawnee said the abduction happened at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in a restaurant parking lot near Interstate 40 and Kickapoo Street.

Investigators said a black car pulled up to the scene and what appeared to be a female attempted to get out of the car, but was pulled back inside as the car drove off.

Shawnee Police are asking anyone with information to call the department.
