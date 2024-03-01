Firefighters Respond To SW Oklahoma City RV Fire

Firefighters said an RV, located near Southwest 40th Street and South Portland Avenue, caught fire Thursday evening.

By: News 9

A fire inside an RV was able to be put out by firefighters Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Department said.

Firefighters said the RV, located near Southwest 40th Street and South Portland Avenue, caught fire at around 11 p.m. with people inside.

OKCFD said the fire started after people inside the RV tried lighting a heater, with the fire later spreading partially onto the home nearby.

No one was hurt.