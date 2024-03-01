Oklahoma City RC Air Club Pleads For Return Of Stolen Equipment

The Oklahoma Radio Kontrol Society is asking suspected thieves to return equipment stolen from their RC airfield near Lake Hefner on Thursday.

Bob Harrison, a board member of the group, said he was alerted to the theft early in the morning. The most significant stolen item was a $5,000 generator, which Harrison said weighed more than 1,000 pounds and would have required a truck and a group of men to take away.

"It's not that it's a generator that was stolen," Harrison said. "It's the fact that we use that out here for the events we do with the kids. We do Boy Scouts, we do National Aviation Day. We do three or four AMA circuits a year."

The generator is used to charge remote-controlled airplanes at the facility. Without it, the air club only has its solar panels for power.

On a rainy day like Thursday, solar panels aren't a reliable option for people wanting to fly. "We're not talking a huge amount of damage, and we're not talking the end of the world amount of money," Harrison said. "It's just this is what keeps those kids going, this is what keeps the club running."

The air club has already had offers pouring in to help out. But, Harrison hopes the people who took the generator feel some regret. "Bring the generator back," he asked. "We're not going to press charges against you. I'll teach you how to fly and give you an airplane. That meant a lot to those kids, and you probably don't get it and never will."