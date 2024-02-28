Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Offers Discounted Adoption Fee For Leap Day

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is reducing all adoption fees for dogs and cats to $29 on Thursday to commemorate Leap Day, according to the City of Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

In a press release, OKC Animal Welfare said they hope this discount will help them reach their goal of 600 adoptions in the month of February.

"We are so close to hitting our goal of 600 adoptions this month," OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. "It’s important we finish the month strong and get our dog capacity down to a more manageable level."

Dogs that are 40 pounds and over are eligible for a fee-waived adoption.

All adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations, according to OKC Animal Welfare.

The adoption center is located at 2811 SE 29th St. and is open for adoption from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

For a list of adoptable animals, CLICK HERE.