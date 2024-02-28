Local Non-Profit Hosts Comedy Night Gala In Oklahoma City

UShine, the mental and emotional health nonprofit, is hosting a comedy night gala on Thursday to connect people through laughter for a good cause.

By: News 9

A local nonprofit is gearing up for its gala on Thursday evening, which features a hint of humor to its powerful message.

Executive Director of UShine, Tabitha Narvaiz, joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss their mission and upcoming event.

UShine is a mental and emotional health non-profit. They say their mission is to spark a passion for proactive mental health, promote compassion for others, and build hope for a mentally thriving world.

Narvaiz shared their Healthy Habits booklet that highlights their programming and gives a breakdown of some of the ways they promote mental health.

On Thursday, they are hosting Stand Up (For Mental Health), a night of comedy that benefits their program, and hopes to unite people and serve as a distraction to the struggles of everyday life.

Narvaiz said anyone is welcome to come and tickets can be purchased on their website.

