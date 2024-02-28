Local Non-Profit Hosts Comedy Night Gala In Oklahoma City

Wednesday, February 28th 2024, 7:29 am
A local nonprofit is gearing up for its gala on Thursday evening, which features a hint of humor to its powerful message.
Executive Director of UShine, Tabitha Narvaiz, joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss their mission and upcoming event.
UShine is a mental and emotional health non-profit. They say their mission is to spark a passion for proactive mental health, promote compassion for others, and build hope for a mentally thriving world.
Narvaiz shared their Healthy Habits booklet that highlights their programming and gives a breakdown of some of the ways they promote mental health.
On Thursday, they are hosting Stand Up (For Mental Health), a night of comedy that benefits their program, and hopes to unite people and serve as a distraction to the struggles of everyday life.
Narvaiz said anyone is welcome to come and tickets can be purchased on their website.
CLICK HERE for more information.
February 28th, 2024
February 29th, 2024
February 29th, 2024
February 28th, 2024
March 1st, 2024