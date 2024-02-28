1 Person On The Run, Several In Custody After Fleeing From A Search Warrant In NW OKC

Several people are in custody and one person is still missing after a short suspect search Tuesday morning when Oklahoma City Police served a warrant at a residence, and suspects ran from the house, according to OKCPD.

By: News 9

Police set up a perimeter and search around the scene near Northwest 12th Street and Villa Avenue this morning, the search is no longer active.

The reason for the initial search warrant has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



