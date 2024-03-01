Sounds Of OK: If You Like Noah Kahan, Here's 3 More Artists You May Like

Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, Gregory Alan Isokov, and Caamp all have some things in common. From the genius swells of instruments, to the harmonies and raw emotion from the singers, these bands/artists all have something special. Here are Bella's Picks!

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, Gregory Alan Isokov, and Caamp all have some things in common. From the genius swells of instruments, to the harmonies and raw emotion from the singers, these bands/artists all have something special.

To listen along to my favorites from this article, follow this playlist on Spotify!

If you like Noah Kahan, you might also like:

A kind of pop star has emerged from the singer-songwriter machine of TikTok. Born in Vermont, Noah Kahan takes heavy topics and tells stories through his music in a moving and deep-cutting way. That’s what makes him so special.

The first song from Kahan I ever heard was “Maine”. This was an instant rewind and replay on my playlist. Then came “Hurt Somebody” featuring Julia Micheals in 2019. From there, Kahan rose to fame during the pandemic on social media and has continued to gain traction ever since.

In songs like “Still“, “Call Your Mom”, and “You’re Gonna Go Far” you can hear the emotion in the way his music is produced and in his voice. The powerful swells of guitar and drums can erk a tear when you listen to the words he shares.

Kahan is endearing to his fans in the way he presents himself, and his music. It all feels so real. “Orange Juice” and his recent release “Forever” highlight his songwriting skills, and his ability to connect with people’s emotions.

He uses a tactic that gets me every time. The slow build into a crescendo both musically and lyrically that just crushes every single time I listen. You can clearly hear how moving this musical technique is in songs like “The View Between Villages”, and especially “Your Needs, My Needs” (my current favorite).

Kahan shares his experiences with heartbreak, isolation, and homesickness, as well as references to substance abuse, death, depression, and divorce. Kahan’s narrators aren’t perfect, but that’s the point.

On top of everything else, Kahan also champions his own lane of tackling mental health, with ‘The Busyhead Project’ his mental health initiative that has raised millions of dollars.

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan has become an impressive singer/songwriter in recent years. From Oologah, Oklahoma, Bryan served seven years in the Navy before being honorably discharged, according to his website.

What makes Bryan unique is his knack for making you feel exactly what the lyrics and moodiness of his songs portray. His raspy voice, and a blend of ‘outlaw country’ and folk make him edgier than the average country singer.

Songs like “Deep Satin” and “Hey Driver” show off Bryan’s vocal abilities. While songs like “Overtime” and “Summertime’s Close” really encapsulate what I believe is his strong suit– songwriting.

Bryan was nominated for three Grammys, one for Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Song for, again, “I Remember Everything.” His three nominations tied Chris Stapleton for the most of any country artist.

In “Summertime’s Close”, Bryan mentions the ‘stars of San Luis’, which hints towards a song by Gregory Alan Isakov titled “San Luis”.

Gregory Alan Isakov

One of my favorite singer/songwriter/performers I’ve ever seen.

Isakov was born in South Africa and later moved to Colorado where he now calls home. Similarly to Noah Kahan, Isakov’s work can be described as Indie Rock and Folk.

This is that magic blend of genres that I think makes these artists stand out from others.

Using bass guitar and banjo, a blend of harmonies from a violin and cello, and the plucks of keys on a piano make songs like “Before the Sun”, “Southern Star”, “The Fall” and “Watchman” feel so much fuller musically

And his lyrical abilities take songs like “If I Go, I’m Goin”, “The Stable Song”, and “Words” to another level when combined with the moving melodies.

Caamp

Another ‘folky’ band, but this one is from Ohio. Childhood friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, and Matt Vinson and Joseph Kavalec make up this dynamic band. Caamp has an almost eerie tone to their music, that pulls you in from the first note. You can hear that in songs like “Fall, Fall, Fall” and “By and By”. However, more often than not, the eerie tones are often resolved into a classic folk banjo melody.

Songs like “Vagabond” and “Snowshoes” remind me of Kahan’s ability to make a catchy folk-rock song feel so enjoyable.

In “All The Debts I Owe” and “The Otter” you can hear the emotion and rawness of the lead singer's voice as well as in the instruments being played. The harder hits to the bass drums and plucking on the strings, combined with the growl-like singing make for in my opinion, a beautiful work of art.