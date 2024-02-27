Stitt Signs State Grocery Tax Cut Into Law

The law is set to go into effect in August, eliminating the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries.

A new bill was signed into Oklahoma law Tuesday by Gov. Stitt. This law will completely remove the state’s grocery tax.

The law is set to go into effect in August, eliminating the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries.

The bill cleared the Oklahoma House of Representatives in March, but the Senate did not approve the bill until Feb. 22, 2024.

Lawmakers say this is the largest single-year tax cut in state history.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says this tax cut will save the average Oklahoman $400 a year.

It’s important to note that this will not impact city and county taxes on groceries, which are often used to fund local roads and bridges.

Treat says this is the only tax cut the Senate will approve this year. "We cannot spend beyond our means,” said Treat.

The Senate did not pass the emergency measure on this bill that would have allowed the measure to go into effect immediately upon being signed into law. Treat says the reason for that was to give the Oklahoma Tax Commission and local grocery stores time to prepare and adjust.

Minority House Leader Cyndi Munson sent a press release, celebrating the tax cut.

“This is a great policy with consistent bipartisan support,” Munson said. “Not only are we helping to lower costs for working families, but it is a key issue House Democrats prioritized for many years - a win for all Oklahomans.”

"I am pleased Governor Stitt has signed the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries into law. For the past several sessions, including special sessions, the House Democratic Caucus has filed and authored legislation to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries to provide immediate tax relief for working Oklahomans each time they go to the grocery store. This is a great policy with consistent bipartisan support, so I am happy we get to come together to celebrate today. Not only are we helping to lower costs for working families, but it is a key issue House Democrats prioritized for many years – a win for all Oklahomans."