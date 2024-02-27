Support Food Bank Of Oklahoma By Dining Out In OKC During Restaurant Week

Nearly 40 local restaurants and breweries are participating in Restaurant Week in Oklahoma City, where a portion of proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Support Food Bank Of Oklahoma By Dining Out In OKC

Oklahomans can help fight hunger in the state by dining out at a selection of restaurants next week.

Nearly 40 locally operated restaurants and breweries are participating in Oklahoma City's Restaurant Week from March 5 to March 10.

Businesses will donate a portion of sales from the week to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

