Support Food Bank Of Oklahoma By Dining Out In OKC During Restaurant Week

Nearly 40 local restaurants and breweries are participating in Restaurant Week in Oklahoma City, where a portion of proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Tuesday, February 27th 2024, 12:34 pm

By: News 9


Oklahomans can help fight hunger in the state by dining out at a selection of restaurants next week.

Nearly 40 locally operated restaurants and breweries are participating in Oklahoma City's Restaurant Week from March 5 to March 10.

Businesses will donate a portion of sales from the week to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE for a full list of participants.

