Support Food Bank Of Oklahoma By Dining Out In OKC During Restaurant Week

Oklahomans can help fight hunger in the state by dining out at a selection of restaurants next week.
Nearly 40 locally operated restaurants and breweries are participating in Oklahoma City's Restaurant Week from March 5 to March 10.
Businesses will donate a portion of sales from the week to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE for a full list of participants.
