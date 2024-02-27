A viewer is asking if it's too late to get a flu shot. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

By: News 9

Is It Too Late To Get My Flu Shot?

It’s not too late to get a flu shot. Doctors will continue to give flu shots well into March, especially if they’re seeing flu cases.

Right now, we’re still seeing a lot of Influenza B virus circulating. Back in the fall, we were seeing influenza A.

Physicians are still seeing some Covid cases as well but if you are miserably sick, it’s probably the flu.

Flu causes three main symptoms: high fever, cough, and severe body aches. Flu will make you sick enough to go to bed and you will definitely be too sick to work or take care of kids.

The covid strains circulating now don’t seem to be causing severe symptoms. Covid seems to be causing cold symptoms in most people now, with a dry cough and sore throat. Covid doesn’t seem to be causing high fever or severe body aches.

It’s important to get tested quickly for covid and flu if you’d like to get antiviral medication to help with your symptoms. The antiviral medications need to be started within three days of symptoms starting. If you have a home covid test, you can test from home. If you think you might have the flu, be sure to call your doctor for testing and treatment.