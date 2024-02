Oklahoma’s Ross Clayton joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to debut his original song “U Can Get It.”

By: News 9

-

Clayton’s band mates Clayton Fike and Amanda Fortney also performed Tuesday morning.

Clayton was on Season 23 of The Voice, and was featured as a man with a dream from Oklahoma.