Local Filmmaker Shares Upcoming Projects, Series On Amazon Prime, Horror Movie

Oklahoma City filmmaker Thomas Rivas came by the Porch to talk about his recently wrapped film "Terror House" and a new series he is working on that will be featured on Amazon Prime called "Tales from the Shadows."

By: News 9

He stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about his upcoming projects and how you can watch them.

Rivas was born and raised in Oklahoma City and has worked in the film industry since he was a teenager.

His film "Terror House," which also stars his daughter, is about a group of amateur ghost-hunting vloggers that are lured into and have to survive in a house where a possessed 13-year-old girl murdered her family and then vanished into thin air is available for purchase on his website.

He is currently working on "Tales from the Shadows," a series that follows mythical legends and lore from Mexican culture and has filmed scenes in Oklahoma.

