Wildfires: How Do They Start? Can You Prevent Them?

As the risk of fires goes up across Oklahoma, firefighters have responded to several blazes across the state in the past week. How do wildfires start? How can you prevent them?

What causes wildfires?

Wildfires are often caused when there are high winds and dry conditions, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services. The most common cause of wildfires is when burning debris is not properly contained and sparks or burning trash blow into the air, the Forestry Services website states. According to OFS, Oklahomans can help prevent fires if they:

Take care when pulling off a road or driving into a field. Hot catalytic converters can ignite vegetation. Avoid burning trash. Even a barrel covered with a screen can allow a spark to escape, igniting nearby vegetation. Do not use fireworks. Extinguish cigarettes in ashtrays. Never toss a cigarette out of a car window, and don’t put cigarettes out on the ground. Keep a fire extinguisher and water handy when working outdoors with equipment that gets hot or involves sparks, such as welding equipment. Water down outdoor work areas in advance.

If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Choose a route away from the fire hazard and be alert to changes in the speed and direction of the fire and its smoke.

Monitor fire risk and burn bans in your area on the Oklahoma Mesonet's OK-FIRE webpage.

When weather conditions make wildfires more likely in your area, you can prepare by taking the following precautions, according to the OFS:

Keep firefighting tools handy, such as a ladder long enough to reach the roof, shovel, rake, and buckets. Place connected garden hoses on all sides of the house for emergency use. Know all emergency exits from your house. Learn all routes leading out of your neighborhood.

If a fire is approaching, you can ake the following actions, according to the OFS:

Park your car facing the direction of escape. Shut off the gas at the meter, and know only a qualified professional can safely turn the gas back on. Turn off propane tanks. Place combustible patio furniture inside.

For more information about wildfire safety, visit the following websites:

Oklahoma Firewise

Oklahoma Forestry Services

Wildfires on large areas of land can be nearly as impossible to prevent, and difficult to control. Wildfires can threaten lives, homes, communities, and natural and cultural resources.

To report a wildfire, do so based on your designated area.

In the OFS designated initial attack area (see map):

Northeastern Oklahoma: 1-800-299-3473 East Central Oklahoma: 1-800-375-2056 Southeastern Oklahoma: 1-800-299-2468

For all other areas in Oklahoma, report fires to the nearest fire department or CALL 911.

REPORT ARSON

1-866-NO ARSON (866-662-7766) or to your nearest OFS forester.



