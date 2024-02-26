Wildfires: How Do They Start? Can You Prevent Them?

Monday, February 26th 2024, 4:12 pm
As the risk of fires goes up across Oklahoma, firefighters have responded to several blazes across the state in the past week.
Wildfires are often caused when there are high winds and dry conditions, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services. The most common cause of wildfires is when burning debris is not properly contained and sparks or burning trash blow into the air, the Forestry Services website states. According to OFS, Oklahomans can help prevent fires if they:
If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Choose a route away from the fire hazard and be alert to changes in the speed and direction of the fire and its smoke.
Monitor fire risk and burn bans in your area on the Oklahoma Mesonet's OK-FIRE webpage.
When weather conditions make wildfires more likely in your area, you can prepare by taking the following precautions, according to the OFS:
If a fire is approaching, you can ake the following actions, according to the OFS:
Wildfires on large areas of land can be nearly as impossible to prevent, and difficult to control. Wildfires can threaten lives, homes, communities, and natural and cultural resources.
To report a wildfire, do so based on your designated area.
In the OFS designated initial attack area (see map):
For all other areas in Oklahoma, report fires to the nearest fire department or CALL 911.
REPORT ARSON
1-866-NO ARSON (866-662-7766) or to your nearest OFS forester.
