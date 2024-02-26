In this week’s Mindful Monday, Erin Engelke from Calm Waters joined us to discuss how to handle anxiety and help kids handle it.

By: News 9

Calm Waters Shares Tips To Help With Anxiety In Crowds

Anxiety can be a difficult experience to work through, and triggers could be difficult to avoid, especially in crowds.

In this week’s Mindful Monday, Erin Engelke from Calm Waters joined us to discuss how to handle these worries and help kids handle them.

Engelke said that anxiety in crowds can be overwhelming for both kids and adults, but some tools can help.

Remembering there are safety precautions in place and having a safety plan for yourself are two tips she gave.

“I think that's a really important thing to remember, that you do have more control than you believe you may,” Engelke said.

She said another tip she tells people, whether in a crowd or alone, is to practice breathing exercises.

“A lot of times people don't know that taking a really solid, deep breath all the way up and then releasing, it actually sends a message to our brains that everything is going to be okay,” Engelke said.

Having a conversation about feelings with children can be uncomfortable, but Engelke said it is important to address natural anxieties without planting seeds of fear.

“It's okay to not be okay at times and sometimes that means our kiddos aren't okay,” Engelke said.

She recommends finding something to help support your family's emotional needs, whether that be an agency or a therapist.

