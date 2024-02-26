City Of Edmond To Decide On Opioid Abatement Grant

The city qualifies for up to $125,000 to help kids and teens who are dealing with mental health or substance abuse in an effort to keep them out of the court system.

By: News 9

-

The City of Edmond will meet Monday night to decide whether to take advantage of Oklahoma's Opioid Abatement Grants.

The city qualifies for up to $125,000 to help kids and teens who are dealing with mental health or substance abuse in an effort to keep them out of the court system.

The Opioid Abatement Grant was enacted to protect the health of Oklahomans by combating the opioid crisis.



