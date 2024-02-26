Oklahoma City Public Schools Stacking Team Stacks Cups On The Porch

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Stacking Team joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to show us their skills and teach the News 9 team how to stack.

By: News 9

Several competitors, ages 8 to 11, showed us what it takes to be on the stacking team.

Students say the sport is challenging and competitive and can be played alone or with friends.

The point of the game is to stack and unstack the cups in the fastest time and there are several cup patterns to master.