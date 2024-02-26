Oklahoma City Auto Show Celebrates 107th Anniversary

The Oklahoma City Auto Show is back at the OKC Fairgrounds this weekend with more than 250 new and classic cars for visitors to see.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Auto Show celebrating its 107th Anniversary at the Bennett Event Center at the OKC Fairgrounds.

The president of the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association, Peter Hodges, joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the show.

Hodges said they have something for all car lovers, from new vehicles to classic, vintage cars.

There will be more than 250 cars with one of the spotlights being the new Volkswagen Bus that is inspired by the retro version.

Hodges said there will also be some electric cars that visitors can ride in as well as gas cars.

Friday, March 1 – Sunday, March 3, 2024

Friday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.





Prices

General Admission (age 13 and up) $12.00

Children (ages 7 – 12) $6.00

Children (ages 6 & under) Free





Buy One Get One Free coupons are available at OnCue

CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets.