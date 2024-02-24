Oklahoma Fire Departments Ask Community For Help

Oklahoma Fire Departments shared on social media a list of locations and items that stations across the state that need donations.

Friday, February 23rd 2024, 7:26 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

The Forestry Service says dry air puts us at a high risk for grass fires this weekend.

Rural Oklahoma's volunteer fire departments rely on donations to keep the fight going. Crews say quick snacks and hygiene products like eye drops and baby wipes are invaluable.

Find your local station, and donate today!
