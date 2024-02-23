The Porch Goes To The Oklahoma City Civic Center For A Preview Of 'Wicked'

'Wicked' is back at Oklahoma City's Civic Center for another round of performances; Tevis Hillis is talking to the actress who plays Nessarose about the show.

Friday, February 23rd 2024, 10:03 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

From the Broadway stage to Oklahoma City's Civic Center, the musical 'Wicked' is back in the metro for another round of performances. 

Tevis Hillis took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on a field trip to talk to actress Tara Kostmayer, who plays Nessarose, about the production. 

The show will be here until March 10th, with performances every Tuesday through Sunday.

You can get your tickets now at okc-civic-center-dot-com
