Oklahoma City Baseball Club Holding Job Fair To Fill Gameday Positions

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will be holding a job fair next week to fill gameday staff positions.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club announced it will be hiring for several gameday staff positions for the team's upcoming 2024 season.

The club is hosting its annual job fair on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days, and on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fair will be in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old to apply.