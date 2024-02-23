Oklahoma City Baseball Club Holding Job Fair To Fill Gameday Positions

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will be holding a job fair next week to fill gameday staff positions.

Friday, February 23rd 2024, 6:51 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club announced it will be hiring for several gameday staff positions for the team's upcoming 2024 season.

The club is hosting its annual job fair on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days, and on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fair will be in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old to apply.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 23rd, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

February 23rd, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

February 23rd, 2024