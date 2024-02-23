Edmond's 11th Annual Heard On Hurd Street Festival Kicks Off In March

Edmond's Heard on Hurd Street Festival returns on March 16th for its 11th season of monthly festivities that promote local businesses.

By: News 9

It's powered by Citizens Bank of Edmond and features more than 60 retail and food vendors and three local, live-performing artists.

Jennifer Wallis with Citizens Bank and one of the owners of Oak City Pizza Company, Matt Walker joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the festival.

Every third Saturday from March through October, there will be entertainment, activities, and food and drinks from local restaurants and bars, pop-up shops, food trucks, and live music at Heard on Hurd.

