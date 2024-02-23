Edmond Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Wife, 2023 Standoff

An Edmond man pleaded guilty on Thursday, to two charges in a homicide turned standoff in 2023.

By: News 9

An Edmond man pleaded guilty on Thursday, to two charges in a homicide turned standoff in 2023.

Bernard Caldwell pleaded guilty to two charges: first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.

Police arrested Caldwell after a woman was found dead on January 25, 2023, after a standoff in Edmond.

Police said multiple individuals in Florida had told officers that their relative, Bernard Caldwell, 39, living in Edmond had killed his wife and posted the video to social media. They also claimed that Caldwell planned to kill more people.

Officers responded to the scene and were not able to make contact with anyone inside.

After the SWAT team used its ram to break the front door, the bomb squad sent their robot into the home to survey the scene and communicate with Caldwell using the robot's camera speaker. That, combined with a loudspeaker, allowed officers to convince Caldwell to surrender.

Police said Demetria Jordan, 48, was located inside the home and pronounced dead.

Officers booked Caldwell on the complaints of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.

On January 30, 2023, The Edmond Police Department released body cam footage of the standoff.

Police released two videos showing the perspectives of two members of the SWAT team as they responded to the hours-long standoff.

The bodycam videos showed members of the SWAT team calling for Caldwell to come outside. Caldwell then appeared briefly at the front door before walking back into the home. Shortly after, he returned to the front door and walked toward the SWAT team with his hands up.

After the SWAT team instructed Caldwell to walk backward toward the officers, police approached and handcuffed him.

One of the bodycam videos showed police searching Caldwell. After ensuring he didn't have a weapon on him, police walked Caldwell to a squad car.

The other bodycam video showed SWAT team members entering the home and seeing the bomb squad robot in a hallway near the front door. That was where the video ended.

Caldwell must serve 40 years of a life sentence for first-degree murder, as well as 10 years in prison for the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

He will receive credit for time served.

Related:

Edmond Police Investigating Homicide After Standoff At …

Trial Scheduled For Edmond Man Involved In January …

Edmond Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Standoff ...