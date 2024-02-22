Local Non-Profit Helps Transform Lives Of Veterans

Founder and Director of New Creation Lifework Tait Spoonheim and House Manager Jeff Hudson joined us on The Porch to talk about how their non-profit is helping veterans experiencing homelessness.

New Creation Lifework encourages the transformation of lives by assisting veterans in need to overcome barriers to successful living.

Founder and Director of New Creation Lifework Tait Spoonheim and House Manager Jeff Hudson joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss their work and firsthand experience of how they have changed lives.

Spoonheim said their homes serve veterans experiencing homelessness.

"We maintain sobriety there. We work on getting employment or service-connected disability, whatever it is the veteran is needing," Spoonheim said.

Hudson is a veteran who experienced homelessness for several years before finding hope at New Creation Lifework.

"Just a place that is home and comfortable, you know? Always a positive attitude here. It was great," Hudson said.

Spoonheim said that success stories like Hudson's are what the program is all about and why they want to keep doing what they are doing.

"We gave him just a place to lay his head and a place for some stability, and he's just run with it and has incredible success," Spoonheim said.

Spoonheim said they just hit their four-year mark and hope to build a community of 100 homes for veterans.

CLICK HERE for more information or to volunteer for New Creation Lifework.